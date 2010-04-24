Veteran DT Warren joins Patriots' defensive-line overhaul

Published: Apr 24, 2010 at 01:37 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots signed former Oakland Raiders tackle Gerard Warren on Saturday as they continued to restock their defensive line.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced the deal after the NFL draft, but he didn't reveal terms.

"We've talked with him off and on, and we just were able to work that out," Belichick said. "He's been a very productive player through the course of his career, especially in recent years."

The Patriots, who lost defensive end Jarvis Green to the Denver Broncos in free agency, also signed defensive tackle Damione Lewis on April 10 after the Carolina Panthers released him.

Warren, the third overall pick in the 2001 draft, spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, two with the Broncos and three with the Raiders, who released him March 11.

Warren started all 32 games in which he played the past two seasons and had 74 tackles and six sacks. He has 295 tackles and 32 sacks in his 135 career games, 127 of them starts. However, his teams have reached the playoff only once in nine seasons.

Cleveland drafted Warren three picks before New England took Richard Seymour in 2001. The Patriots traded Seymour to the Raiders before last season. Lewis was taken by the St. Louis Rams with the 12th pick in that draft.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: John Lynch on the Hall of Fame door knock to drafting Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers GM and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee John Lynch joins Michael Robinson and Bucky Brooks to talk about drafting Trey Lance and his immediate future with the club.
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW