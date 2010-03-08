Veteran DT Robbins agrees to three-year, $12M deal with Rams

Published: Mar 08, 2010 at 10:00 AM

The St. Louis Rams made their second free-agent signing of the offseason Monday, reaching a deal with veteran defensive tackle Fred Robbins.

Terms weren't disclosed, but NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that Robbins' three-year contract is worth a maximum of $12 million, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Robbins, 32, has played 10 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants and made 116 starts. He has 28.5 career sacks and was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2008.

Robbins was a key member of the 2007 Giants team that won the Super Bowl. Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo was the Giants' defensive coordinator at the time.

"I'm excited to join the Rams, and I'm really looking forward to playing for coach Spagnuolo again," Robbins told the Rams' official Web site. "The two seasons I spent with coach Spagnuolo were two of the best years of my career. He's a great coach."

Spagnuolo said Robbins will add leadership as well as depth to the defensive tackle position. Robbins also will add size: He's 6-4 and 325 pounds.

"I am very happy we were able to get this deal done with Fred," Spagnuolo said. "He is a player I am familiar with, and he is a veteran who has been very productive on some very good defenses."

With former first-round draft pick Adam Carriker out for the season because of injury, Clifton Ryan was the only full-time starter at defensive tackle for the Rams in 2009.

Robbins was a second-round pick by the Vikings in the 2000 draft. He signed with the Giants in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Tom Brady 'still going through the process,' has made no decision on playing future

In his first comments since Saturday's reports that he plans to retire, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday on the Let's Go! podcast that he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.
news

With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Conference championship games recap

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW