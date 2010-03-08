Veteran DT Robbins agrees to three-year, $12M deal with Rams

The St. Louis Rams made their second free-agent signing of the offseason Monday, reaching a deal with veteran defensive tackle Fred Robbins.
Terms weren't disclosed, but NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported that Robbins' three-year contract is worth a maximum of $12 million, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Robbins, 32, has played 10 seasons for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants and made 116 starts. He has 28.5 career sacks and was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2008.
Robbins was a key member of the 2007 Giants team that won the Super Bowl. Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo was the Giants' defensive coordinator at the time.
Spagnuolo said Robbins will add leadership as well as depth to the defensive tackle position. Robbins also will add size: He's 6-4 and 325 pounds.
"I am very happy we were able to get this deal done with Fred," Spagnuolo said. "He is a player I am familiar with, and he is a veteran who has been very productive on some very good defenses."
With former first-round draft pick Adam Carriker out for the season because of injury, Clifton Ryan was the only full-time starter at defensive tackle for the Rams in 2009.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.