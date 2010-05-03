 Skip to main content
Veteran DT Montgomery among five released by Redskins

Published: May 03, 2010 at 07:35 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Defensive lineman Anthony Montgomery, wide receiver Marko Mitchell and three other players have been released by the Washington Redskins.

Running backs Anthony Alridge and P.J. Hill, and wide receiver James Robinson also were cut by the team Monday.

Montgomery, a fifth-round draft pick in 2006, played in 42 games for Washington, making 22 starts.

Mitchell made four catches for 32 yards in 10 games last season after being drafted in the seventh round in 2009.

Alridge, Hill and Robinson didn't play last season with Washington.

