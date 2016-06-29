Around the NFL

Veteran DL Cory Redding announces retirement

Published: Jun 29, 2016 at 04:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Cory Redding is calling it quits.

The veteran defensive lineman announced his intentions to retire over Twitter on Wednesday:

The 35-year-old Redding enjoyed a long and productive career, logging 13 seasons with the Lions, Seahawks, Ravens, Colts and Cardinals. Piling up 35.5 career sacks, Redding started 147 games since Detroit grabbed him in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

After finishing last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Redding was cut by Arizona in April and received little interest on the open market. The story was different in 2007, when the Lions made Redding the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL with a seven-year, $49 million deal.

He never lived up to that contract, but Redding certainly had the type of career plenty of his peers would be satisfied with.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Larry Fitzgerald confident Kyler Murray will 'be able to lift' Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins' absence

Despite an uneasy Cardinals offseason, former wideout Larry Fitzgerald expressed his confidence that QB Kyler Murray would be able to hoist the Cardinals beyond the tumult in the upcoming campaign.

news

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, WR Robbie Anderson had expressed apparent displeasure with the move, standing behind then-starting QB Sam Darnold.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW