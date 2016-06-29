Veteran DL Cory Redding announces retirement

The veteran defensive lineman announced his intentions to retire over Twitter on Wednesday:
After finishing last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Redding was cut by Arizona in April and received little interest on the open market. The story was different in 2007, when the Lions made Redding the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL with a seven-year, $49 million deal.
He never lived up to that contract, but Redding certainly had the type of career plenty of his peers would be satisfied with.