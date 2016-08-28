Veteran Dashon Goldson signs 1-year deal with Falcons

Goldson was last seen as a member of the Washington Redskins. He was traded to the Redskins last April after two less-than-stellar seasons in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers set a then-NFL record for highest completion percentage allowed in 2014, Goldson's last year there.
The signing comes in the wake of rookie first-round safety Keanu Neal injuring his knee against Miami on Thursday. Goldson signed with the Falcons after working out with them on Saturday. Neal is expected to miss three to four weeks.
Goldson enjoyed six solid seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He made 15 starts for Washington last season.