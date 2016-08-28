Around the NFL

Veteran Dashon Goldson signs 1-year deal with Falcons

Published: Aug 28, 2016 at 01:33 AM

Veteran Dashon Goldson has a new home.

The Falcons announced Sunday morning the two-time Pro Bowl safety reached an agreement with the team. NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported it's a one-year deal.

Goldson was last seen as a member of the Washington Redskins. He was traded to the Redskins last April after two less-than-stellar seasons in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers set a then-NFL record for highest completion percentage allowed in 2014, Goldson's last year there.

The signing comes in the wake of rookie first-round safety Keanu Neal injuring his knee against Miami on Thursday. Goldson signed with the Falcons after working out with them on Saturday. Neal is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Goldson enjoyed six solid seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2007 draft. He made 15 starts for Washington last season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, along with FA John Franklin, suspended for COVID-19 violations

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards and free-agent WR John Franklin have been suspended three games for violating NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 2

Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival. The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk won't play vs. Cowboys

The Saints will be without their most vaunted offensive weapon for a fourth game in a row. Alvin Kamara will not play for the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" against the visiting Cowboys.
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson 'doesn't need' rest to let finger recover

Russell Wilson returned from a finger injury well ahead of schedule in a bid to save the Seahawks' season, but at 3-8, it appears about as close to lost as possible. That doesn't mean Pete Carroll is ready to send his star QB to the sideline for rest and recuperation. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor were among the NFL's Players of the Month in November.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons excited for Demarcus Lawrence's return: 'I can't wait to see what he does'

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is expected to make his return on Thursday night against the Saints after recovering from a foot injury that held him out the past 10 games. 
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard: 'Too much respect' to trash talk Tom Brady

Episode three of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" offers a glimpse into how teams prepare for Tom Brady and the respect that's carried when playing the Bucs QB.
news

Seahawks sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Seattle signed a notable veteran back to its practice squad Wednesday in hopes of jump-starting a rush attack that has been largely stuck in the mud in 2021.
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW