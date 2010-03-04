Veteran CB Williams signs one-year deal to stay with Falcons

Published: Mar 04, 2010 at 09:54 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they have re-signed cornerback Brian Williams to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal weren't released.

Williams, an eight-year NFL veteran who played with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2006 to 2008, joined the Falcons last Sept. 6 and started five games at left cornerback before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He finished with 18 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

The Falcons also announced that long snapper Mike Schneck has retired. Schneck spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

