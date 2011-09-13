Veteran CB Walker joins Cowboys to shore up secondary

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys signed journeyman Frank Walker on Tuesday to bolster their depleted corps of cornerbacks.
Orlando Scandrick is expected to miss at least the upcoming game at San Francisco because of an ankle injury, and Terence Newman has been sidelined since early in training camp because of a groin injury. Mike Jenkins was in and out of Sunday night's season opener because of a variety of injuries, leaving Dallas down to its fourth- and fifth-stringers, plus a backup safety.
Walker has played in 93 games over an eight-year career with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings. He went to training camp with the Tennessee Titans.
To make roster room for Walker, the Cowboys released tight end Martin Rucker. They also released wide receiver Laurent Robinson, re-signed fullback Tony Fiammetta, and dropped linebacker-fullback Isaiah Greenhouse from the practice squad.
