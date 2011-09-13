Veteran CB Walker joins Cowboys to shore up secondary

Published: Sep 13, 2011 at 12:17 PM

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys signed journeyman Frank Walker on Tuesday to bolster their depleted corps of cornerbacks.

Orlando Scandrick is expected to miss at least the upcoming game at San Francisco because of an ankle injury, and Terence Newman has been sidelined since early in training camp because of a groin injury. Mike Jenkins was in and out of Sunday night's season opener because of a variety of injuries, leaving Dallas down to its fourth- and fifth-stringers, plus a backup safety.

Walker has played in 93 games over an eight-year career with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings. He went to training camp with the Tennessee Titans.

To make roster room for Walker, the Cowboys released tight end Martin Rucker. They also released wide receiver Laurent Robinson, re-signed fullback Tony Fiammetta, and dropped linebacker-fullback Isaiah Greenhouse from the practice squad.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: LeGarrette Blount on Super Bowl victories, playing with Tom Brady

Three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room.
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn believed to have suffered broken foot Thursday night

Panthers first-round pick ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ was injured in the third quarter Thursday night against the Texans and carted off the field to the locker room. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Horn is believed to have broken his foot.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey strained hamstring vs. Texans; severity unknown

Standout running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ suffered a strained hamstring against the Texans and left in the second quarter. Head coach Matt Rhule said he does not know the severity. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW