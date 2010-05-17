Veteran CB Fisher signs with Ravens after impressing in tryout

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their defensive backfield Monday by signing veteran cornerback Travis Fisher, who participated in the team's full-squad minicamp two weeks ago on a tryout basis.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
"(Fisher) played well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, according to the team's official Web site. "Very solid player -- good feet, good technician, works really hard, understands the game, really picked the defense up quickly, and we threw a lot at him. Travis did a nice job."
Fisher is an eight-year veteran who has played in 90 NFL games. He started his career in 2002 with the St. Louis Rams and played with the Detroit Lions in 2007 and 2008 before seeing action in four games with the Seattle Seahawks last season.
Fisher has nine interceptions and two touchdowns in his career.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.