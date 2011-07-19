Veteran CB Cromartie wants fair market value to stay with Jets

Antonio Cromartie would love to return to the New York Jets, but the outspoken cornerback says he's in no mood to give the team a "hometown discount."
According to the New York Post, Cromartie opened up to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday about his potential NFL suitors.
"I would love to be a Jet at the end of the day," said Cromartie, who will be a free agent once the NFL lockout ends. "But I also want to go out and see what the market is and see what my value is. At the end of the day, to me there is no such thing as no hometown discount. I'm not giving anybody no hometown discount."
Cromartie's 2010 season, his first with the Jets after four seasons in San Diego, was nothing if not eventful. He made quite an impression on HBO's "Hard Knocks" when he appeared to struggle listing the names of his eight children. Later, he called New England quarterback Tom Brady an expletive in a newspaper interview before the Jets defeated the Patriots in an AFC divisional playoff game.
On the field, Cromartie had 42 tackles and three interceptions during the season. He also had a big kickoff return that helped the Jets upset the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Although he praised the Jets' organization, Cromartie also told the radio station that he views the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders as possible suitors.
Cromartie isn't the only free agent the Jets have to decide on once the lockout is lifted. Wide receivers Santonio Holmes and Braylon Edwards also could sign with other teams.
Cromartie believes Holmes should receive the nod over Edwards.
"He's a guy that fits well into the system, that does everything that's asked of him, a guy that never goes out and complains, never goes out and does anything," Cromartie said of Holmes. "He's a guy that just comes in and works, and he always tries to be on the same page as (quarterback) Mark Sanchez."