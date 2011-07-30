Veteran CB Carr re-signs with Ravens for four years

Published: Jul 30, 2011 at 09:00 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Unrestricted free-agent cornerback Chris Carr signed a four-year contract to stay with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Carr said there were "numerous teams" interested in signing him, and that he "almost did leave."

But Carr said he wanted to remain in Baltimore because "you want to be in a place where you're happy and winning."

Carr started in all 16 games for the Ravens last season as a fill-in for the injured Domonique Foxworth. Carr finished with two interceptions, 56 tackles and forced three fumbles.

Carr has played six NFL seasons, the past two with the Ravens. He began his career with the Oakland Raiders and played one season with the Tennessee Titans before coming to Baltimore.

