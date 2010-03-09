Veteran CB Bodden spurns Texans, re-signs with Patriots

Published: Mar 09, 2010 at 11:06 AM

The New England Patriots re-signed cornerback Leigh Bodden to a four-year, $22.5 million contract, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora on Tuesday.

Bodden's agent, Alvin Keels, confirmed on his Twitter account that his client was staying in New England. Bodden will be paid $10 million next season and have a $4 million base salary in 2011, La Canfora reported.

Bodden also drew interest from the Houston Texans and visited the team Sunday night. Bodden told Fox 26 Sports at Houston's Hobby Airport that he had visits scheduled with other teams besides the Texans, "but hopefully I don't need it." It ended up that he didn't because he stayed with the Patriots.

Bodden had five interceptions last season -- three of them against the AFC East rival New York Jets on Nov. 22, including one that he returned 53 yards for a touchdown.

The Patriots also signed backup linebacker Marques Murrell, who played in 26 games over three seasons with the Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is set to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery by the start of OTAs.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell 'nervous' Saints could hire DC Aaron Glenn as new coach

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is interviewing for the Saints head coaching job Wednesday, leaving Lions head coach Dan Campbell worried about losing his top coordinator.
news

Dan Quinn on return to Cowboys: 'I have unfinished business here'

In Dan Quinn's first comments since his decision last week to return to the Cowboys, the DC told CowboysSI.com that he wants to finish the deal in Dallas before potentially moving on.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW