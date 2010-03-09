Veteran CB Bodden spurns Texans, re-signs with Patriots

The New England Patriots re-signed cornerback Leigh Bodden to a four-year, $22.5 million contract, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora on Tuesday.
Bodden's agent, Alvin Keels, confirmed on his Twitter account that his client was staying in New England. Bodden will be paid $10 million next season and have a $4 million base salary in 2011, La Canfora reported.
Bodden also drew interest from the Houston Texans and visited the team Sunday night. Bodden told Fox 26 Sports at Houston's Hobby Airport that he had visits scheduled with other teams besides the Texans, "but hopefully I don't need it." It ended up that he didn't because he stayed with the Patriots.
Bodden had five interceptions last season -- three of them against the AFC East rival New York Jets on Nov. 22, including one that he returned 53 yards for a touchdown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.