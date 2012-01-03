Vertical-game threat makes Giants dangerous playoff team

Published: Jan 03, 2012 at 09:33 AM

Cruz Control -- what better way to describe the New York Giants offense in 2011? Victor Cruz seemingly came out of nowhere to be a pivotal force in the passing game and his role in the Giants offense is the subject of this week's Anatomy of a Play.

In his first full season in the NFL, Cruz led the Giants with 82 receptions, 1,536 yards (a new team record), 18.7 yards per reception and nine touchdowns. With stats like that, it's no wonder he has become a favorite target of quarterback Eli Manning. He garners a lot of attention from opposing defenses and as a result he opens up opportunities for the Giants' other weapons.

Hakeem Nicks completes the 1-2 punch for New York. Cruz and Nicks combined to make 158 catches for 2,728 yards. Heading into the playoffs, they are a matchup nightmare for any secondary.

On the ground, the Giants use a balanced attack in Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. Again, with so much attention on the weapons in the vertical game, New York can catch a defense off guard with its powerful pair of running backs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Eagles-Cowboys

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams prove the hype is real in win over defending champion Buccaneers

The Rams aren't shy from making the big move, and their blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford already is reaping rewards. Jim Trotter details the substance behind the hype in L.A. following Sunday's 34-24 win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos, Raiders atop rudderless AFC through first three weeks of 2021 NFL season

Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the AFC is wide open with the Raiders and Broncos the only unbeaten teams. Judy Battista writes about the rudderless conference and what's ahead.
news

Justin Fields' frustrating debut vs. Browns leads to more concerning questions about Bears

Justin Fields' first start wasn't the least bit promising for Chicago Bears fans. But Jeffri Chadiha says the rookie's frustrating performance had less to do with Fields and more about coaching, lack of preparation and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW