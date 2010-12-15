Versatile unknowns help fuel NFL's premier offensive machine

The running back depth chart to start the year was led by Taylor, Maroney and Kevin Faulk. Instead, it has been anchored by undrafted BenJarvus Green-Ellis (786 yards, 11 TDs) and undrafted Danny Woodhead (376 yards, four TDs). Woodhead was a standout at Chadron State in Nebraska. He was released by the Jets earlier this year. And the Patriots have turned him into one of the league's most versatile weapons. Green-Ellis was just the second Ole Miss running back to top 1,000 yards rushing in back-to-back seasons, yet he went undrafted. Now in his third year, he is making a name -- albeit a long one -- for himself.