Versatile safety Scott agrees to two-year deal to remain a Bill

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Safety Bryan Scott agreed to a two-year contract to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and avoid becoming a free agent.
Scott's agent, Edward Johnson, said the two sides are still completing the final details of the deal, which was reached prior to the start of the NFL's free-agency period, which opens Friday.
Scott is a seven-year NFL veteran and proved to be a valuable role player on an injury-depleted defense last season, his third with the Bills.
Scott opened the season as the Bills' starting strong safety, then missed five games with a sprained left ankle. He started six games at weak-side linebacker, filling in after a rash of injuries hit the team's linebackers. However, Scott missed the final two games after sustaining a head injury.
Earlier on Thursday, the Bills tendered contract offers, retaining the rights to four players, including linebacker Keith Ellison, who missed the final eight games last season with a quadriceps injury. Safety George Wilson, cornerback Ashton Youboty and tight end Derek Schouman also were tendered offers.
Not tendered offers were offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Jonathan Scott, tight end Joe Klopfenstein and backup quarterback Gibran Hamdan. The four are eligible to become free agents.
Jonathan Scott started six games at left tackle and two at right tackle, filling in on a line that was undone by injuries.
