Versatile Fabini stays with Redskins

Published: Mar 25, 2008 at 08:18 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins agreed to terms on Monday with offensive lineman Jason Fabini.

Fabini signed with the Redskins last season as a backup, but he ended up starting 13 games following injuries to Randy Thomas and Jon Jansen.

With Thomas and Jansen expected to return healthy, Fabini is projected to be a versatile reserve again this season.

Fabini spent eight seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Redskins.

