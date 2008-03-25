Versatile Fabini stays with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins agreed to terms on Monday with offensive lineman Jason Fabini.
Fabini signed with the Redskins last season as a backup, but he ended up starting 13 games following injuries to Randy Thomas and Jon Jansen.
With Thomas and Jansen expected to return healthy, Fabini is projected to be a versatile reserve again this season.
Fabini spent eight seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Redskins.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press