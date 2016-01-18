Around the NFL

Vernon Davis vanishes in Denver Broncos' offense

Published: Jan 18, 2016 at 04:28 AM

Broncos tight end Vernon Davis might be one of the few players not enjoying his team's ride to the AFC Championship Game.

Davis played 11 snaps in the two previous games heading into Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played just one offensive snap in the Broncos' 23-16 win. He has not logged an official target since Dec. 20, when he had one catch for five yards against the Steelers.

Perhaps this goes back to a play during that Broncos loss, when Davis appeared to short-arm an attempted catch due to a hard-charging safety (not that we can blame him if he did). Davis' name was dragged through the mud that week by a few analysts suggesting that the two-time Pro Bowler had more to give on certain plays. There were also a few notable drops during the final stretch of the season.

In fairness to Davis, he was thrust into a new offense mid-season and his original starting quarterback got injured. Davis recently told The Denver Post that he was thinking too much about the play and the process, which is why his production suffered. That feeling of general uncertainty can cause a player to look over his shoulder more than anything.

He's not exactly happy about this, either.

"It's been tough. I'm not going to lie to you, it's been tough," Davis said. "Whenever you run into things that might be a struggle or don't go your way, it's just an obstacle. The best players and greatest players, they keep on going."

The Broncos' decision to essentially phase him out of the offense has to be bittersweet. There is nothing more painful for fans than watching a team force feed a recently traded player. Percy Harvin's first game as a member of the Jets comes to mind. But the Broncos also can't afford to spend the time that it really takes to integrate a player who has had some very productive seasons in the NFL.

Davis' potential is well-known, but unfortunately it doesn't seem to be working out. John Elway won't get crushed because, for an exchange of late-round picks, the reward was much higher -- even if Elway cannot reap the benefits.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

New England quarterback Mac Jones was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report ahead of the Patriots' matchup Sunday versus the Lions. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is in line to play if Jones can't start Sunday.

news

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

news

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Jones is expected to start in the Giants' game in London versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Dolphins offense.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'

Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. Despite the struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chooses to see the positives.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'

Inexplicably, Indianapolis pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts

Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Russell Wilson takes blame for Broncos' loss to Colts: 'At the end of the day, I have to be better'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson placed blame for Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

news

Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE