Vernon Davis traded by 49ers to Denver Broncos

ESPN first reported the news.
"(Davis will) be a valuable addition to our team with his experience and leadership," Broncos general manager John Elway wrote on Twitter.
Davis, 31, is a two-time Pro Bowler in the final year of his contract. His production has dropped off significantly in recent seasons, though it's difficult to discern if that is evidence of a decline or more a product of the decay at the quarterback position in San Francisco.
"He's a huge weapon for our offense," Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano on Monday's edition of Around The NFL. "The guy's a speed demon. He's a mismatch for linebackers and safeties, so he's going to help us out tremendously. ... I think he'll fit right in to the chemistry that we have, definitely."
Manning has long had success with pass-catching tight ends, with players like Marcus Pollard, Dallas Clark, Jacob Tamme and Julius Thomas all putting up career-best numbers with the Sheriff. A healthy and motivated Davis could serve as a capable replacement for Thomas, who left the Broncos for the Jaguars in free agency. Expect Davis to effectively replace Owen Daniels, who has looked a step slow this season.
Last week, we predicted this very deal between the Niners and Broncos because it made so much sense for both sides. With the Broncos 7-0 and Manning coming off arguably his best game on Sunday night against the Packers, this could prove to be a case of the rich getting richer.
On Monday night Davis went on social media to reflect on his time in San Francisco.
"Thank you 49ers for 10 amazing years. It's been a blessing to play for such an incredible organization. Shout out to all of the coaches, staff, and teammates that made this chapter a very special one in my life. Most of all, a very special thank you to the #49erfaithful family."