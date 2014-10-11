Vernon Davis practices, unsure he'll play vs. Rams

Vernon Davis appeared to be on pace to play Monday night against the St. Louis Rams. But he's not quite sure he'll make it on the field.
"I don't feel like I'm where I need to be at the moment, but I'm getting there," Davis said, per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee. "I'm definitely making progress. ... Each and every day I'm getting better. That's what it's all about."
The San Francisco 49ers tight end practiced in a non-contact jersey for the third time this week. He was listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report.
Davis has been dealing with a back injury that kept him out Week 5. The tight end missed an earlier game with an ankle injury.
The potential return of Davis is a big boon to Colin Kaepernick in the passing game and -- as one of the team's best blockers -- will be a big help to Frank Gore and the Niners' ground game.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Colts' win over the Texans and previews every other Week 6 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.