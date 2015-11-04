Vernon Davis blames dropoff on dismal 49ers

Davis also said that he had to get used to winning again.
We get it. Things really haven't been great for Davis personally since 2013, and the 49ers fell off not long after. A rash of retirements and injuries, plus the ouster of Jim Harbaugh, have created a sad and contentious environment in Santa Clara. Anyone would be lucky to jump ship and play for a contender at this point.
But Davis is also entering a difficult situation. He'll have to learn to speak Peyton Manning on the fly and make himself useful enough to squeeze into common personnel formations. He'll also be looked at as the savior for an offense that, despite a perfect record, is considered a bit stagnant.
Still, absorbing that kind of pressure is better than checking in and out of work every day knowing the season isn't going to get any better. We wonder how many of his 49ers teammates texted him and asked if they could come along.