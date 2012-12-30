Vernon Davis active for San Francisco 49ers in season finale

Despite rumblings that he might not be ready, San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis is active for the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Niners welcome the return of Davis to their depleted receiving corps. Davis' status was questionable as late as Saturday while he recovered from a concussion on a hit by Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellorlast Sunday.
San Francisco lost receiver Mario Manningham for the season when he tore the ACL in his left knee against the Seahawks.