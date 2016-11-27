Verner overcome with emotion after interception

Verner's father passed away Friday. Sunday he picked off Russell Wilson. A parade of Bucs teammates came to congratulate the clearly emotional corner.
The response by teammates represents the greatest part of sports. The camaraderie is one reason many players decide to play after the passing of a loved one.
Verner lost his starting gig early in the season but has been thrust into a bigger role after injuries to the Bucs' secondary. He's played increasingly well the past two weeks.
Verner and his Bucs teammates held Wilson to one passing yard in the first half.