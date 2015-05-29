Vasquez: No 'slack' for Broncos' O-line after Clady loss

Wednesday's rash of offseason team activities was unkind to the Denver Broncos, who lost starting left tackle Ryan Clady for the year with a torn ACL.
With second-round pick Ty Sambrailo now working at the bookend slot, the Broncos are set to play four new starters upfront come September. That's hardly an inviting scenario for 39-year-old Peyton Manning, but guard Louis Vasquez -- the lone familiar face -- insists the line won't make excuses.
"Just our nature upfront, we don't look to get any slack," Vasquez said, per the team's official website. "It's our job to protect Peyton and we have to do our job so that he can do his. There's no room for error."
Vasquez talked about the reshuffling as a "chance to see what these young guys are about," adding: "I'm the only man left standing that's been on the line for the last three years. I put it upon myself to be the anchor."
Clady's loss is rough for the Broncos, but he was far from pristine last season. If anything, the timing of his injury serves as a silver lining. Sambrailo and friends now have the rest of the offseason to work together in learning coach Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme.
After what Kubiak did with Baltimore's front five last season, we aren't about to write off Denver's newbies just yet.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.