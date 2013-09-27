Vanderbilt senior Wesley Johnson rips offense at halftime

Vanderbilt offensive tackle Wesley Johnson may be borderline as an NFL prospect, but there's nothing borderline about his intensity.
Unless, of course, it's bordering on crazy.
The Commodores' top offensive lineman brought his full wrath down on teammates at halftime of Vandy's 24-7 win over UMass last weekend. VU led just 10-7 at the half and, as the beginning of this video from Vanderbilt's official YouTube account shows, Johnson made head coach James Franklin's halftime speech look meek:
Johnson has shown outstanding versatility in his Vandy career -- he has played every position except left guard. He also entered the season with the unique distinction of having never once been called for holding in his entire career, spanning 38 starts.
Johnson (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) is on the Outland Trophy watch list.
And if you're on his team and playing poorly at the half, he's also on the watch-out list.