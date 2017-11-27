Around the NFL

Vance Joseph: Paxton Lynch (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

Published: Nov 27, 2017 at 07:16 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

For those of you still tracking the reeling Denver Broncos, we have yet another update under center.

Coach Vance Joseph announced Monday that Trevor Siemian will start in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins after taking over for the injured Paxton Lynch in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders.

Joseph confirmed the move during an interview with Denver's KDSP-AM, noting that Lynch would miss two to four weeks with the "high ankle injury" that forced him out of the lineup with the team trailing 21-0 after the half.

Siemian made an immediate impact, completing 11 of 21 throws for 149 yards with a pair of touchdowns in his first action since losing the starting job following an ugly Week 8 loss to the Chiefs.

Denver's season is in free fall. At 3-8, the Broncos have suffered seven straight losses, their longest swoon since the 1970 merger. Much of their troubles channel back to a revolving door at quarterback that has failed to turn up a reliable starter.

None of the team's signal-callers look like a long-term answer, but Siemian's early season play was the most promising sample size of the bunch. At this stage, however, it's too little, too late for the Broncos.

