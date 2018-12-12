 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Vance Joseph: Case Keenum 'has to make more plays'

Published: Dec 12, 2018 at 02:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Denver Broncos' stunning defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 proved to be a game of missed opportunities.

The first blown chance is obvious, as the loss prevented a playoff-hopeful Denver (6-7) from gaining ground in the chase for a wild-card spot. The second area surrounded quarterback Case Keenum's inability to connect deep against the 49ers in a game the Broncos absolutely needed.

After reviewing the film of the game, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph wants more out of his quarterback with the team still mathematically alive for a playoff berth.

"(Keenum) was a little cautious with the ball," Joseph said Monday, via Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post. "The bottom line, we have three weeks left to play. He has to make more plays."

On the game, Keenum connected on 24 of 42 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.4 yards per completion, and extended his streak of games without an interception to five.

The flip side, however, surrounds the Broncos' signal-caller only having five touchdowns through the air and he failed to top 200 yards passing three times in that span, including Week 13.

"In my opinion, being safe with the ball sometimes allows you to have great numbers in that category (turnovers), but as far as making plays down the field, you can't be safe doing that," Joseph said. "He's got to take more chances down the middle of the field and he will tell you that."

Still, the Broncos might very well look back at Week 13 should the team be eliminated from postseason consideration in the coming weeks.

Denver set up nicely in the final four matchups, as they faced a three-game stretch against opponents with sub-.500 records (49ers, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders) before the season-finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Obviously, we have to win out," Joseph said. "It's a must-win game on Saturday. It's going to be a must-win game for the next three weeks. We understand that ... We haven't talked about it, but it's been that way the last month-and-a-half."

Given the current playoff picture in the AFC, the Broncos likely need to go 3-0 the rest of the way, and then hope for outside help to gain ground.

But if Keenum heeds the words of his head coach, the quarterback will change gears from game-management mode to airing it out with hopes of putting the Broncos in better position to secure much-needed wins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars place franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen 

Jacksonville won't let its breakout star test free agency. The Jaguars are expected to use their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

The Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers place franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike receives franchise tag after breakout 2023 season

The Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced
news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on LB Brian Burns

The Panthers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Brian Burns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Following an injury-riddled 2023 season, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick embraced the adversity he faced the past few months and credits Mike Tomlin's club for persevering through it all.