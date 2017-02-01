Around the NFL

Van Noy on trade to Patriots: 'I'm in a better spot now'

Published: Feb 01, 2017 at 01:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kyle Van Noy went from perennial doormat to consistent champion with an October trade from the Detroit Lions to the New England Patriots.

While Van Noy was emotional after the Lions gave up on him, now that he's at the Super Bowl, the linebacker is relishing the move.

"I felt like I wasn't playing that bad (at the time of the trade)," Van Noy told the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett at Super Bowl LI Opening Night on Monday. "I felt like I was improving each week, and that's what it was all about. But they wanted to move on from me, so it is what it is. I'm in a better spot now. I'm in the Super Bowl."

The former second-round pick missed most of his rookie season and spent 2015 as a backup. He combined for just 16 tackles and a sack in his first two seasons. In 2016, he earned the starting gig in Detroit and played in most nickel situations, compiling 23 tackles in seven games. Still, his stint with the Lions was highlighted by missed tackles and too many blown coverages.

He's thrived since moving to New England. In seven regular-season games with the Patriots, the 26-year-old compiled 29 tackles and a sack. In the AFC Championship game against Pittsburgh, Van Noy flashed, earning four tackles and a key forced fumble.

"I had a hard 2.5 years," Van Noy said. "I took a lot of heat from (Detroit media) and I took a lot of heat, in general, and I think finally playing well is kind of showing people like, 'Oh, man, we kind of should have waited just a little bit longer, maybe.'"

Much like the Eric Rowe trade, snagging Van Noy for an exchange of late-round picks and turning him into a productive player exemplifies coach Bill Belichick's unparalleled ability to scout opponents' scrapheaps, seeing beyond a player's struggles into what he can become.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) downgraded to out vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson has been downgraded to out for the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and the wide receiver will remain on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5.
news

Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

The Cardinals are activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

After popping up on the Buffalo Bills injury report, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) has no designation for Monday's Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former first-round pick D.J. Hayden killed in car crash at age 33

D.J. Hayden, a former first-round pick who played eight seasons in the NFL, was killed in car crash early Saturday morning in Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.