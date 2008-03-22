Utecht joins Bengals as Colts decline to match offer

Utecht, a 6-foot-6, 251-pounder out of the University of Minnesota, is a fourth-year NFL player in 2008. He played in 41 games with 30 starts for Indianapolis over the past three seasons. He also played in six postseason games with five starts, including a start in Indianapolis' victory in Super Bowl XLI following the 2006 season. He has 71 catches for 800 yards (11.3 avg.) in regular season play, with three touchdowns. He has six catches for 61 yards in postseason play.