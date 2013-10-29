Utah study finds one third of prep concussions were unreported

Published: Oct 29, 2013 at 05:50 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Ogden Standard-Examiner reported that new data from the Utah Department of Health Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed that more than a third of high school students who played sports in 2013 and had symptoms of a concussion never told anyone.
  • Daily Rx reported on a new study that says lower back injuries are the third most prevalent injury suffered by young athletes.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

