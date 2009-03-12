USO Tour blog: In awe of Navy SEALs on Day 6

First though, it's worth pointing out that one of the upsides of having a longer stay at a single base, as we did at Al Asad due to the weather, is that you start to get a feel for the rhythm of life at the base and understand what the daily existence is like for an average soldier, Marine, airman, or sailor (every branch of service is represented at Al Asad). Even more special is you become "family" with the escorts who are assigned to take care of you -- you travel together, you share all meals together, and you come to rely on each other. Special thanks to our family at Al Asad, including: Cpt Joshua Daniels, SSgt Raymondhan Maeang, Gy Sgt Bobby Cirino, and Gy Sgt Rick Dengler. Gy Sgt Dengler was our host at our lodging quarters, a new VIP building designed to house everyone from the president to senators to Iraqi dignitaries. We didn't stay in the presidential suite, but rather very nice bunk rooms. The players slept in one, and the support team in a second. Sleeping in a bunk room led Larry to note, "Man, I can't remember the last time I slept in a room with four other people."