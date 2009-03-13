USO Tour blog: Get home safely and get home soon

Initially, I thought this was all about looking cool and stylish -- and perhaps about having a unique souvenir to take home. But when the players wore the uniforms day after day, and I spoke to them about it, I learned it was more about substance. To them, there was no better way to show unity and support for the troops than to wear their attire -- just as passionate football fans come to games in their team's jersey. The four players were especially proud to wear U.S. Marine Corps uniforms because every base we visited prior to Al Asad (which holds all branches of the service) is a Marine installation.