USO Tour blog: A meet-and-greet session with soldiers

At Camp Ramadi, we first had a "command call" in which we had an opportunity to visit with the senior officers on base, Colonel Ronald Capral and Command Srgt. Major Robert Sweeney. We exchanged coins with them, giving them both Super Bowl XLIII replica game coins. After dinner at the DFAC (dining facility), we hosted a meet-and-greet at Camp Ramadi's central gathering spot. For the first time on this tour, we resurrected a concept that had been very successful on last year's NFL-USO tour. That is, before signing autographs for the troops who assembled for the meet-and-greet, we hosted a "football roundtable" in which we moderated a panel discussion among our players about all things regarding the NFL-USO tour and NFL football. The troops also had the opportunity to ask the players things that they were curious about.