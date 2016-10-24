Over the past 50 years, the NFL has supported the USO in a variety of ways. The NFL's latest contribution will aid new projects that will provide services and programs at more than 180 USO locations worldwide. This includes support for the USO's Force Behind the Forces: A $7.5M Challenge Campaign, a new development and renovation project that will allow the USO to expand services to an additional 125,000 service members and military families. "We look forward to expanding upon our 50-year partnership with the NFL," said J.D. Crouch II, CEO and President of the USO. "This commitment will allow the USO to reach more service members and military families - ensuring they stay connected to the grateful nation they chose to defend."