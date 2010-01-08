USC WR Williams announces intent to enter NFL draft

USC junior wide receiver Damian Williams, who led the Trojans in receiving the past two seasons, has announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft, the school announced on Friday.
Williams was an All-Pac-10 first team selection in 2009 as both a wide receiver and punt returner. He also won All-American third team honors and was USC's team MVP.
Williams had 70 receptions for 1,010 yards with six touchdowns this past season and was sixth nationally in punt returns with a 14.2 average. As a sophomore, he caught 58 passes for 869 yards with nine touchdowns.
