USC's Smith to attend draft; Clemson's Bowers likely won't

Published: Apr 01, 2011 at 01:50 AM

USC offensive tackle Tyron Smith will attend the NFL draft after all, his agent, Eric Metz, said Friday.

Smith, who could be the first offensive lineman taken in the April 28-30 draft, wavered on his decision. As of Thursday, he had opted to remain at home with his friends and family to watch the draft, according to Metz.

However, Metz said Smith had a change of heart and accepted the invitation to New York's Radio City Music Hall, where the draft will be held.

"Every kid in America dreams of being a first-round draft selection in (New York), and Tyron is fortunate to be able to live his dream," Metz said.

However, Clemson defensive end Da'Quan Bowers isn't expected to attend the draft, a source said Friday.

Bowers told reporters at his pro-day workout Friday that he hadn't decided if he'd attend the draft. But a source close to Bowers said the lineman would prefer to watch it from home with his family and very likely will do that.

League sources said Wednesday that 20 prospects have been invited to attend the draft. So far, six -- UCLA linebacker Akeem Ayers, Iowa defensive end Adrian Clayborn, Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones, Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller, LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson and Smith -- have publicly accepted.

