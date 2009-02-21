USC's Cushing looking to squash rumors, increase stock in Indianapolis

"To be here with each other makes it a lot easier for us," Matthews said, the son of former NFL star Clay Matthews and nephew of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews. "None of our spots at USC were guaranteed; we had people behind us pushing us every day. When Rey said at the Senior Bowl that he was going to be the one that ran the fastest 40 here at the combine, that put a chip on all of our shoulders and gave us something to shoot for. No matter what, running, weight lifting or video games, I like to be first. I think we all share that."