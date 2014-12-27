USC's Adoree Jackson shines in Holiday Bowl win vs. Nebraska

Gregory, who seemed to wear down as the game progressed, was used as both a standup pass rusher and a hand-down end; he finished with four tackles. Brooks has noted that Gregory is considered "a great pass rusher," but his ability to hold up against the run is an issue and that showed in the bowl. Williams -- who might be the most talented player in the nation, regardless of position -- had nine tackles and a sack. He was tied for the team lead in tackles with senior cornerback Josh Shaw, who had nine tackles and was named the game's defensive MVP. The bowl game climaxed a bizarre six months for Shaw, who was suspended before the season for fabricating a story about rescuing his nephew from drowning, and was then reinstated in November.