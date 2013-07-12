USC QBs Kessler, Wittek join Jets West

When New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez convened the latest edition of his annual summer Jets West practices at his old high school in Mission Viejo, Calif., second-round draft pick Geno Smith declined the invitation. Two other signal-callers from Sanchez's alma mater, USC redshirt sophomores Cody Kessler and Max Wittek, were more receptive, working out with 12 other NFL players on Friday, ESPN Los Angeles reported.

"Great experience, can't wait for tomorrow to do it again," Kessler later tweeted.

Wittek and Kessler are competing with true freshman Max Browne to succeed four-year starter Matt Barkley, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Wittek started the final two games of the Trojans' disastrous 2012 season after Barkley was injured, completing 28-of-60 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in losses to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Wittek and Browne, who enrolled early to participate in spring practice, are the prototypical pocket passers that embattled head coach Lane Kiffin has tended to favor, while Kessler is smaller and far more mobile.

Recent history would suggest whoever emerges will be playing on Sundays. The last five Trojan quarterbacks to start a season opener have all been drafted in the first five rounds with Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Sanchez coming off the board in the first 10 selections.

