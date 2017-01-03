USC-Penn State scored more than Rams in L.A.

The Rams' long-awaited return to Los Angeles did not go to plan. When your season peaks with a Hard Knocks appearance -- and it's not even a great Hard Knocks season -- you know something went very wrong.
At the core of the Rams' problem was their offense, which finished dead last in the league and showed no signs of promise with No. 1 pick Jared Goff behind center for seven starts.
To that point ...
The Rose Bowl ended with a 52-49 win for USC over Penn State, a total of -- putting on my math cap -- 101 points (nailed it). Here's the Rams' scoring total in each of their seven home dates at the Coliseum this season (they played one "home" game in London): 9, 19, 10, 10, 14, 21, 6.
Outgoing Rams offensive coordinator Rob Boras should probably keep this quirky fun fact off his resume.