USC forced to return 2004 Grantland Rice trophy after sanctions

LOS ANGELES -- The University of Southern California has been stripped of the 2004 Grantland Rice Trophy, which is awarded by the Football Writers Association of America to the nation's top college football team.

The organization said Thursday that a committee of current and former officers voted to revoke the honor after USC was penalized for NCAA violations. It didn't award the trophy to another school.

In June, USC received a two-year bowl ban, four years' probation, loss of scholarships and forfeits of an entire year's games. The punishment was for improper benefits to Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush dating to the Trojans' 2004 national championship.

Bush now plays for the New Orleans Saints.

The BCS has said it likely will force USC to vacate its title but won't act until the NCAA hears the Trojans' appeal.

USC said it is in the process of returning the Grantland Rice Trophy.

"Due to the NCAA penalties, we understand the actions taken by the Football Writers Association of America, and we will abide by that ruling," new USC athletic director Pat Haden said in a statement.

