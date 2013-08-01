USA Today looks at race to build the better football helmet

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 04:52 PM

Wednesday's news from the world of health and safety in sports:

  • USA Today looked at the attention placed on helmets in the push for greater safety in college and pro football. The article dives into the recent controversy over the Guardian Cap.
  • CBSSports.com examined how college football defenses are changing in what it calls the concussion-prevention era. And Tony Barnhart of CBSSports.com told his readers to stop whining about the targeting rule because the long-term health of college football was at stake.
  • University of Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel underwent an emergency appendectomy Tuesday, according to USA Today.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

