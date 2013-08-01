USA Today looks at race to build the better football helmet

Wednesday's news from the world of health and safety in sports:
- USA Today looked at the attention placed on helmets in the push for greater safety in college and pro football. The article dives into the recent controversy over the Guardian Cap.
- The publication also wrote about the controversial star-rating system for helmets created by Virginia Tech.
- CBSSports.com examined how college football defenses are changing in what it calls the concussion-prevention era. And Tony Barnhart of CBSSports.com told his readers to stop whining about the targeting rule because the long-term health of college football was at stake.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin, who was acquired by the team during the offseason, told The Seattle Times he will need surgery to repair the torn labrum in his hip.
- The Tennessean reported on how the Tennessee Titans are adapting to the NFL's rule changes during training camp.
- Oakland Raiders fullback Marcel Reese told Fox Sports that he is not thrilled with the crown of the helmet rule.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Morgan told The Associated Press that he will try to make amends for his DUI suspension.
- Cam Newton met with a fan stricken by cerebral palsy who is a big fan of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, the Charlotte Observer reported.
- Marc Staal, whose eye injury spurred the NHL to pass a mandatory visor rule, plans to return to the ice in training camp, the New York Rangers' website reported.
- The Moody County Enterprise in South Dakota wrote about the mandatory concussion testing the area's high school athletes face this fall.
- University of Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel underwent an emergency appendectomy Tuesday, according to USA Today.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor