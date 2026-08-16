USA men, Canadian women win flag football world titles as multiple countries earn bids to LA Olympics

The U.S. women started strongly but it was tied, 14-14, at the break after Caroline Moquin-Joubert caught quarterback Sara Parker’s pass at the end of the first half. Parker set up Frederique Morneau at the start of the second half as Canada took control.

The U.S. had a fourth down, yards from the line, with three seconds left, but could not make the final play count. It was Canada’s third title and first since beating the U.S. in the 2014 final.

“I feel so happy, I can’t believe it,” Parker said after hugging her mother. ”Literally the best day ever.”

The International Federation of American Football ran the championship tournament, which doubled up as a qualifier, in the German city of Düsseldorf.

The top two men’s and top two women’s teams earned a spot at the 2028 Games, along with the U.S. men’s and women’s teams because they already qualified as hosts.

Sunday’s two other finalists -- the Italian men and Canadian women -- earned an Olympic spot by reaching the final against the U.S. teams, meaning that the bronze-medal games decided who joined them.

Members of Mexico's women's team cried with joy after a 20-19 win over Great Britain -- which rallied from 20-6 down -- for the women’s bronze and an Olympic spot.

But Mexico’s men lost, 34-26, in overtime to Canada, which claimed an Olympic spot.