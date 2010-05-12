USA Football to award $1 million in grants to youth leagues, schools

Published: May 12, 2010 at 11:18 AM

NEW YORK -- USA Football says it will award $1 million in equipment grants for youth leagues, middle schools and high schools.

The grants are made possible through the NFL's Youth Football Fund, and they will be awarded based on merit and need, USA Football announced Wednesday.

USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL, its 32 teams and the NFL Players Association.

Each league chosen receives a $1,000 package, with high schools receiving $1,500 worth of equipment that includes helmets, shoulder pads and apparel.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

