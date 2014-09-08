USA Football's Bill Cowher urges youth football coaches to have fun

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- USA Football's America's Game blog conducted an interview with former NFL coach Bill Cowher about preparation, trust and the fun in football.
- The Muncie (Ind,) Star-Press reported on how an Indiana youth league, which received last week a grant for helmets as part of USA Football Month from USA Football and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
- The Newark (Ohio) Advocate praised the Heads Up Football program for helping area youth football leagues.
- KEPR-TV in Tri Cities, Wash., reported on the changes in youth football in the area this season thanks to Heads Up Football.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor