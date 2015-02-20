USA Football National Conference kicks off with array of speakers

Published: Feb 20, 2015 at 04:55 AM

Friday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The Tennessean featured two area representatives who will attend the USA Football National Conference this weekend.
  • USA Football reported that the National Federation of State High School Associations has expanded the definition of illegal contact, a rule that is expected to be mimicked in youth football.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

