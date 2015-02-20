USA Football National Conference kicks off with array of speakers

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- USA Football's second National Conference begins today in Indianapolis. Convention sessions include many aspects of player health and safety in youth football. Speakers range from former NFL coach Tony Dungy to USA Football executive director Scott Hallenbeck, from NCAA vice president Oliver Luck to to Hall of Fame NFL executive Bill Polian.
- The Tennessean featured two area representatives who will attend the USA Football National Conference this weekend.
- USA Football reported that the National Federation of State High School Associations has expanded the definition of illegal contact, a rule that is expected to be mimicked in youth football.
