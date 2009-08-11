USA Football named NFL's official youth development partner

NFL and NFLPA recognize August as "USA Football Month" as America prepares for football season.
USA Football, the sport's national governing body on youth and amateur levels, has been named the "Official Youth Football Development Partner" of the NFL, the NFL Players Association and all 32 NFL teams. Independent, non-profit USA Football conducts more than 100 football training events annually and offers state-of-the-art resources to educate coaches and game officials, teach skill development to youth players and facilitate youth football league commissioners. USA Football members reside in all 50 states and Washington D.C.
The USA Football relationship marks the first time in the NFL's 89-year history that it has named an official youth football development partner. To highlight the partnership, the NFL, NFLPA and all NFL teams will recognize August as "USA Football Month." As the leader in youth football development, USA Football teaches the game's fundamentals and further instills the sport's character-building values within the youth football community.
"USA Football Month" incorporates the following initiatives:
» USA Football public-service announcements promoting youth football during NFL preseason and regular-season games.
» More than 100,000 NFL team-donated preseason game tickets for youth football players.
» On-field promotion during preseason Weeks 3 and 4 through "USA Football" field stencils and end-zone banners.
» In-stadium "USA Football Month" scoreboard video messages.
» Free NFL team-branded USA Football "Captain's Packs" created for youth football leagues nationwide.
» Youth football scrimmages in NFL stadiums on preseason game days.
» NFL team sites will feature a 20-week series of instructional football video clips, produced by USA Football.
Serving as "USA Football Month" spokespeople are former NFL Pro Bowlers Boomer Esiason and Rod Woodson, both of whom are "Football Dads." Woodson was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend.
USA Football will distribute NFL team-branded "Captain's Packs" free of charge through usafootball.com to more than 6,000 youth football leagues. Rewarding youth players for strong character and teamwork, each USA Football "Captain's Pack" includes 25 "C" Captain jersey patches, 200 helmet recognition decals and 25 "Captain's Pledges," which a player signs as a commitment to good sportsmanship.
"USA Football is proud to be the official youth football development partner of the NFL, the NFLPA and the league's 32 teams," USA Football executive director Scott Hallenbeck said. "The pulse-quickening emotion this sport generates captures our imagination, which powers football from youth leagues to the NFL. We're proud to lead the game on this level through innovative football resources to help coaches, game officials, commissioners and players enjoy positive football experiences."
"USA Football Month encourages young people to be active and provides them with the necessary structure to enjoy our sport through thousands of youth leagues," said Joe Browne, NFL executive vice president and USA Football board member. "We in the NFL strongly support USA Football."
"The NFLPA and its 1,800 players are proud to join USA Football and the NFL in showing a unified commitment to youth football," said Jason Belser, NFLPA senior regional director and USA Football board member. "USA Football stands for teaching the game the right way, and the NFL preseason is an ideal time to herald the sport's fundamentals as well as the excitement and anticipation we feel during this time of the year. We salute the young people and selfless volunteers who power youth football."
About USA Football
USA Football, the sport's national governing body on youth and amateur levels, conducts more than 100 football training events annually to further strengthen the game. USA Football members –- coaches, game officials and league commissioners –- reside in all 50 states. The independent non-profit based near Washington D.C. is the official youth football development partner of the NFL and NFLPA and manages U.S. national teams within the sport for international competitions. USA Football, chaired by former NFL team executive Carl Peterson, was endowed by the NFL and NFL Players Association in 2002.