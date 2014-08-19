USA Football Month: Video library shows hows and whys of football

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
USA Football gets its message across with in-person coaching tutorials, moms clinic and youth player camps.
But the governing body of amateur football also spreads the word about Heads Up Football, NFL Flag Football, the FunDamentals group, USA National teams and other programs through public service announcements.
During the past year, USA Football has promoted all of these programs through videos that air during pro and college broadcasts as well as team- and league-specific websites. It offers hundreds of videos on its website featuring a wide array of football personalities. The focus ranges from proper tackling to officiating advice.
As part of USA Football Month, NFL Evolution presents some of the videos in the USA Football library.
In a video title "Better, Safer Game," USA Football promoted the season and the benefits of the game:
Former NFL referee Jerry Markbreit offerd advice for calling kids games in a video titled "Officiating at the youth level:
One of its key video series include tutorials for coaches on the Heads Up Football program's tackling technique:
NFL teams got involved in USA Football videos, too. Miami Dolphins linebacker coach Mark Duffner filmed last month a two-minute video with suggested drills for preparing young linebackers:
Speaking of the pros, Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff last week filmed a video for USA Football promoting the benefits of football.
The library also includes medical advice, including videos featuring Dr. Douglas Casa, the executive director of the Korey Stringer Institute, on dealing with heat and hydration.
Among USA Football's most important videos was released three months ago during its push for coaching certification, asking "Are your coaches trained in Heads Up Football?"