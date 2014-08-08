USA Football Month: Heads Up's future thrills Michael Haynes

So Heads Up Football has really taken off during the past two years. We realized there are really a lot of coaching clinics out there. At first we thought, "OK, it's going to take a while for people to really buy in." But what USA Football soon realized is that this was a real need from coaches. Coaches want information from the experts. We looked at a lot of coaching clinics and camps out there. They do a good job with some information, but what we can do with USA Football is we can literally fly in an expert and tell them what are the best practices in areas like dehydration, concussions, equipment fitting -- and even simple things like child psychology. At the end of the day, we're working with student athletes. From high school level to youth level, it's a different mindset. The kids are not professional athletes. For instance, as a professional athlete, we would do things that I would never suggest a youth player to do. But this is about trying to help those coaches understand that. You have to adjust your coaching style to the age of the athlete you're dealing with.