USA Football Month: Hallenbeck talks about progress of Heads Up

"Friday Night Tykes," when people actually saw it, they were horrified like anyone else. Ironically, it's actually been one of our best ways to address the need for a program like Heads Up Football. When I sat with (commissioner) Mike Slive of the Southeastern Conference, one of the first things I showed their leadership was the "Friday Night Tykes" 30-second promo. I tell them, "This is one of the few times when I've seen the episodes worse than the promos." Mike Slive's response was, "You've got me. What can we do to help?" It scares people to no end. If that is even remotely what people think youth football is, we have serious challenges. Like I said, we show that whenever we make presentations to youth commissioners, high school athletic directors or coaches and certainly other stakeholders in football. Then we follow up with why we created Heads Up Football and detail the elements of the program. That has proven to be a very powerful aide to our presentation.