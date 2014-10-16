USA Football adds ex-NFL player Deron Cherry to board of directors

Cherry is the managing general partner of United Beverage Company in Kansas City, Missouri. While attending Rutgers University, Cherry was a standout football player as a safety and punter before embarking on an 11-year NFL career (1981-91) spent entirely with the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to 50 career interceptions and six Pro Bowl selections, Cherry earned the 1987 Byron "Whizzer" White NFL Man of the Year Award, awarded by the NFL Players' Association, for his involvement in several civic organizations, including Special Olympics, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the United Negro College Fund. In 1995, the Palmyra, New Jersey, native became a limited ownership partner in the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, making him the first minority owner of an NFL franchise.