Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow might consider playing in CFL

Published: Feb 27, 2016 at 11:59 AM
Austin Knoblauch

If Tim Tebow still has the desire to be a professional football player, his former college coach said his best chance to play is probably north of the border.

Talking to Rich Eisen and Mike Mayock during NFL Network's NFL Scouting Combine coverage in Indianapolis on Saturday, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he spoke to Tebow about the possibility of playing in the Canadian Football League.

"I was actually in a conversation with him about going to Canada ... I think if there's a right (opportunity) I think he'd probably do it," Meyer said.

Tebow was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles just before the start of the 2015 season. He finished Philly's preseason slate with a completion percentage near 60 along with a pair of passing touchdowns and an interception. He rushed for 82 yards and another TD. He also showcased a new throwing motion and improved mechanics, but still struggled with reading defenses.

"He does have somewhat of an awkward throwing motion at times," Meyer said. "I really thought the Chip Kelly experience (in Philadelphia) would be his opportunity. I really hope he gets his foot in the door."

Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, helped Florida win two national titles under Meyer before being selected 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft. He hasn't played in a NFL regular-season game since his final contest with the New York Jets in December 2012.

For years, the CFL has been a rumored destination for Tebow. Is the time right for a little northern exposure?

